Why Pakistan is even failing to play their 50-over quota

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali opened up on Green Shirts not being able to its full quota of 50 overs during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan have played six matches and haven’t managed to play out its innings in most of the fixtures so far. The Green Shirts were dismissed in 49 overs against the Netherlands and could bat for just 42.5 overs against arch-rivals India.

Australia had bowled out Pakistan in 45.3 overs, whereas they could only bat for 46.4 overs against South Africa.

Basit Ali, sharing his views about Pakistan’s batting woes, said that Under-13 players are made to understand the importance of playing their 50 overs. He said the result could have been different if Green Shirts survived and scored runs in the remaining 20 balls.

The former cricketer held the coaches responsible for the problem. He said the management promoted Iftikhar Ahmed as they didn’t trust Saud Shakeel’s skills.

Basit Ali went on to say that sending Saud Shakeel to bat at the later stage of the innings was a costly mistake as he plays fast bowling well and struggles against spinners. He added that it could have been done in the previous matches.

The former cricketers said the batting coach did not guide the batters.

