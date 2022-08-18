Shahrukh Khan wanted to play Alia Bhatt’s ‘abusive husband’ in ‘Darlings’; Here’s why!

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan had shown interest to play the negative character in his co-production ‘Darlings’; revealed actor Vijay Varma.

In a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Varma who has been garnering rave reviews for his performance as Hamza – the ‘abusive husband’ of Badrunnisa (Alia Bhatt) – in ‘Darlings’, revealed that Shahrukh Khan, who has co-produced the Netflix title with Bhatt, also wanted to star in the movie.

The ‘Gully Boy’ starlet revealed that he was reluctant to play the negative character of Hamza on-screen which he thought would subject him to hatred from the fans, but gained confidence when ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actor expressed his desire to take up the role.

“I remember somebody from Red Chillies had told me that when Shah Rukh sir read the script, he was like ‘agar main young hota toh ye role main hi karta (If I was younger, I only would’ve done this role)’, which was interesting for me to hear,” Varma told the portal.

“That was also one of the reasons I felt like I can do this role, because if Shah Rukh Khan thinks that he can do this role, being an absolute lover-boy, national sweetheart.”

Furthermore, the actor divulged that although was scared to ‘take up a role’, worried about the impact it will have on his career, he is glad to take the leap and ‘hit the nail in the right place’.

About ‘Darlings’, Jasmeet K. Reen has helmed the project and has also co-written it with Parveez Sheikh. Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in lead roles, the dark comedy has been co-produced by Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions of Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt’s production debut ‘Darlings’ was reportedly sold to streaming giant Netflix for whopping INR80 crores, for a direct OTT release on the platform.

