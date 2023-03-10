Why Tea isn’t hot?’: Woman kills mother-in-law

A woman killed her mother-in-law for asking why the tea served to her was not as hot as it should be.

According to an Indian news agency ETV Bharat, the suspect Gunaku – living with her cycle repair shop owner-husband and in-laws in Tamil Nadu – was on medication for mental illness.

The alleged victim Palaniammal had a habit of tea served hot by her daughter-in-law every morning. She scolded the accused for the tea not being warm as she wanted.

The situation intensified on Thursday morning. Palaniammal scolded Gunaka for the same reason.

The suspect, who did not have medication for two days, went into a fit of rage. She picked up a steel rod and hit her mother-in-law on the head with it.

The injured victim was rushed for treatment at the Viralimalai Government Hospital. The wounded got referred to the Trichy Government Hospital due to the nature of the injuries.

But she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police reached the scene and arrested Gunaku. An investigation is underway.

