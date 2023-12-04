Watch: England’s Sam Curran bats while wearing sunglasses against West Indies

England all-rounder Sam Curran reminded cricket fans of legendary batter Brian Lara during the first ODI against the hosts West Indies during the first ODI at Antigua and Barbuda’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Sam Curran bowled gave a disappointing bowling performance against the West Indies as he returned with dismal figures of 0-98 in 9.5 overs.

He scored 38 off 26 balls with three fours and two maximums to his name.

When batting, the left-handed batter took a leaf out of West Indies legend Brian Lara as he batted while playing with sunglasses.

The video of the moment went viral on social media.

Sam Curran batting with sunglasses.

In 90’s we saw Brian Lara and specially Jack Russell do it.

Do you guys remember any other cricketer who had glasses on while batting? pic.twitter.com/KcgpaDP4xE — Anirudh Kalra (@CricketKalra) December 3, 2023

Sam Curran was not the batter to have batted with sunglasses on. Legendary cricketers Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, and Jack Russel have done it in the past.

The West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the opening game by four wickets.

The visitors were dismissed for 325 after electing to bat first. Harry Brook was the standout batter as he scored 71 off 72 deliveries with seven fours and two maximums to his name.

Zak Crawley made 48 from 63 balls with the help of five boundaries. Phil Salt struck five fours and three sixes on his way to 28-ball 45.

Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and Oshane Thomas took two wickets each.

Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century as the hosts successfully chased the 326-run target in 48.5 overs. He struck 109 off 83 balls with four boundaries and seven sixes to his name.

Alick Athanaze made 66 off 65 balls with the help of nine fours and two maximums whereas Romario Shepherd struck four fours and three sixes on his way to 28-ball 48.

Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed took two wickets each for England.

West Indies would be eyeing a series win when they play England in the second ODI on Wednesday at the same venue.