WI vs Zim: Hetmyer Blazes Record-Breaking Fifty in T20 World Cup

MUMBAI: Shimron Hetmyer etched his name into the record books with a sensational unbeaten 54 off just 19 balls, registering the fastest half-century by a West Indian in T20 World Cup history at

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The left-hander unleashed a brutal assault on the bowlers, striking four fours and five towering sixes. His fearless approach decisively turned the momentum in the West Indies’ favour and electrified the contest.

Coming in with the innings still in its infancy, Hetmyer wasted no time asserting dominance, reaching his fifty in record time and showcasing the explosive batting depth that has long defined West Indies cricket.

This landmark knock not only underlined his growing stature in international cricket but also provided a timely boost in a high-stakes T20 World Cup encounter, reaffirming West Indies’ reputation as one of the most dangerous batting sides in the format.

Fastest Fifties by West Indians (T20 World Cups)

Rank Player Balls Opponent Year 1 Shimron Hetmyer 19 Zimbabwe 2026 2 Shimron Hetmyer 22 Scotland 2026 3 Chris Gayle 23 Australia 2009 4 Chris Gayle 25 New Zealand 2012 5 Chris Gayle 26 England 2016

On the other hand, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell’s blistering fifties propelled West Indies to a massive total of 254 runs against Zimbabwe in the Super Eight clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza’s decision to field first backfired as the two-time champions racked up a daunting total of 254/6 in their 20 overs.

West Indies, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost right-handed opener Brandon King (nine) in the third over with just 17 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Hetmyer joined captain Shai Hope for a brisk 37-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay when the latter fell victim to Brad Evans after scoring a 12-ball 14.

Hope’s dismissal paved the way for Powell to walk out at No.4, and he, alongside Hetmyer, led West Indies into a commanding position by raising a hundred-plus partnership for the third wicket.

The duo put together 122 runs off just 51 deliveries before Graeme Cremer gave Zimbabwe a much-needed breakthrough in the 15th over by getting rid of Hetmyer, who remained the top-scorer for West Indies with a swashbuckling 85 off just 34 deliveries, studded with seven sixes and as many fours.

Powell followed suit nine balls later when he lobbed a short delivery by Blessing Muzarabani to Tashinga Musekiwa, stationed at deep backward square leg, and walked back after scoring 59 off 35 deliveries, laced with four sixes and as many fours.

Middle-order batters Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford further added to Zimbabwe’s woes as they ensured retaining West Indies’ scoring rate with blistering cameos of 21 and 31 not out, respectively.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani bagged two wickets each, while Cremer and Evans made one scalp apiece.