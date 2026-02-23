WI vs ZIM: West Indies thrash Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup after piling up 254-6

The West Indies blew away T20 World Cup surprise packages Zimbabwe by a colossal 107 runs in Mumbai on Monday as Shai Hope’s team opened their Super Eights campaign with a dominant victory.

Shimron Hetmyer blasted 85 off 34 balls as the West Indies piled up 254-6, the second highest total in the history of the tournament.

Zimbabwe, who stunned Australia and Sri Lanka to reach the Super Eights, got off to an awful start chasing a monumental 255.

They were reduced to 20-3 in the third over when two wickets fell to Akeal Hosein’s left-arm spin and never threatened to get close.

They were all out for 147 in 17.4 overs with Brad Evans hitting some lusty late blows before being last man out for 43 off 21 balls with five sixes.

Left-armer Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 4-28 as he found some sharp turn. Hosein took 3-28.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to bowl, then saw his bowlers flogged to all parts of the Wankhede stadium.

Only Sri Lanka, who made 260-6 against Kenya in 2007, have scored more in a T20 World Cup match.

Coming in at 17-1, the left-handed Hetmyer was given a life Zimbabwe would come to regret.

A routine catch at deep fine leg was spilled by Tashinga Musekiwa when the batsman was on nine.

Hetmyer took full advantage, racing to his fifty off 19 balls, equalling South Africa’s Aiden Markram for the fastest half-century of the tournament so far.

Hetmyer and Rovman Powell, who came in at 54-2, completed their century stand in 45 balls.

They had added 122 off 52 balls when Hetmyer became the third wicket to go down with 176 on the board in the 15th over.

Hetmyer, having been dropped for a second time on 70 by the hapless Musekiwa, this time was held in the deep by Brian Bennett having smashed seven sixes and seven fours.

Powell was out soon after for 59, off 35 balls, with four sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford took up the mantle and guided his side past 200 and then 250 as he scored 31 not out off 13 balls with two sixes.

Romario Shepherd joined in the fun by smacking 21 and Jason Holder took 13 off three balls as 38 runs were bludgeoned off the final two overs.