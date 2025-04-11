WATCH: Wiaan Mulder snubs Kohli, picks Babar as cover drive master

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has named Pakistan’s Babar Azam as the best player of the cover drive.

Mulder, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2025, was asked to identify batters who are best at playing specific cricket shots.

The viral video of his exchange has since sparked a debate between the fans of Babar Azam and India’s Virat Kohli.

In the video, Wiaan Mulder was asked to name the player who best plays the pull shot.

Responding to the question, the SRH star named India’s Rohit Sharma.

For the best cover drive, Mulder declared, “Babar Azam.”

His response has further intensified the ever-growing debate about the mastery of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in playing the cover shot.

Read more: Babar Azam or Virat Kohli: Who has the best cover drive?

Mulder’s praise comes for Babar Azam despite his previous on-field clash with the former Pakistan captain during Pakistan’s Test tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder were seen engaged in a heated exchange after the latter threw the ball in his direction during one of their games.

It is worth noting here that Babar Azam is set to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The former Pakistan batter has been under scrutiny as he has not scored a single ton since August 2023.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is playing for the RCB in the ongoing IPL 2025.