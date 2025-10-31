‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu receives royal accolade by Prince Albert of Monaco

Jon M. Chu – the director known to helm projects like Wicked and In the Heights – has received a special royal accolade by the sovereign of Monaco, Prince Albert, himself.

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, October 30, the Monegasque Royal Family shared glimpses into Prince Albert’s appearance at Princess Grace Foundation’s annual gala in New York.

During the glittering ceremony, the royal presented the 2025 Prince Rainier III Award to American film director, producer, and screenwriter Jon M. Chu.

“Renowned for his groundbreaking works such as Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights, and Wicked, Jon M. Chu has established himself as a filmmaker with a singular style, blending human sensitivity with powerful imagination,” the palace wrote along the photos from the award show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco)

The prince and the director were dressed to the nines for the occasion with both looking dapper in tailored suit over white button-down shirt.

The palace further shared, “Established in 1984 in tribute to Princess Grace, the Foundation has been supporting emerging artists in theater, dance, and film for over forty years through scholarships, mentorship, and professional guidance.”

Jon M. Chu is gearing up for the release of Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to his 2024 film Wicked, set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.