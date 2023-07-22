Widespread rainfall to continue till July 26: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Rainfall will continue in most parts of the country from 22nd to 26th July with occasional gaps, Met Office said in a weather report on Saturday.

Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal and a westerly trough also affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather report widespread rainfall and wind-thundershower with few heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Peshawar, Mardan and other districts from 22nd to 26th July with occasional gaps.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in several districts of Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bahawalpur and other areas of southern Punjab, and Karachi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin and Thatta districts from 22nd to 24th July with occasional gaps.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from 22nd to 26th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, during 22nd to 26th July, while in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on 22nd and 23rd July.

Heavy rains may trigger water logging in low lying areas of Karachi and Hyderabad during 22nd to 24th July.