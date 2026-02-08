Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia condemns Tarlai mosque suicide attack, calls it inhumane act

ISLAMABAD: Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a mosque in Tarlai, Islamabad, calling it a brutal and inhumane act.

The suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a mosque in Tarlai Kalan on Friday, martyring at least 33 worshippers and injuring dozens of others.

In a statement, the leadership of Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan — including President Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Senior Vice President Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq, Secretary General Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, and other senior figures — described the attack on the Islamabad imambargah as tragic and highly condemnable.

They said that Islam does not permit the killing of innocent people or the shedding of blood under any circumstances. The statement added that those who target mosques, imambargahs, and religious seminaries do not deserve to be called human beings.

The top clerics warned that such bloodshed is tantamount to pushing Pakistan towards instability and chaos. They demanded that the entire network involved in this cruel act be traced and brought to exemplary justice.

The leaders further urged the government to ensure foolproof security for all mosques, imambargahs, and religious seminaries across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that security forces had arrested all individuals involved in the suicide attack on the Tarlai mosque, including the alleged Afghan national mastermind linked to the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS).

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the interior minister confirmed that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested four facilitators during raids in Nowshera and Peshawar. He added that one security official was martyred and several others were injured during the operations.

Mohsin Naqvi further claimed that the attack was planned by ISIS elements based in Afghanistan, with external backing. According to him, both the planning and training were carried out across the border, and investigators traced the suspects through the attacker’s travel history.