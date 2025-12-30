Wifaq ul Madaris bans seminaries from collecting funds from students for convocations

LAHORE: Wifaq ul Madaris al-Arabia Pakistan, the federation of Islamic seminaries, has barred both boys and girls madaris from collecting money from students for annual convocation ceremonies.

In a letter issued to the administrations of seminaries across the country, the federation noted that annual events are usually held under the titles Khatm-e-Bukhari and Takmeel-e-Hifz-ul-Quran. However, it was observed that in recent years these ceremonies have increasingly become plagued with irregularities and un-Islamic practices.

The federation stated that students—many of whom come from poor or middle-class backgrounds—are often asked to pay thousands of rupees to fund these events, placing an unacceptable financial burden on them.

Wifaq ul Madaris also highlighted the misuse of collected funds, noting that in some seminaries, the money is spent on expensive attires for administrators and teachers, while in certain cases, gold jewelry is purchased and gifted to female administrators. It emphasised that madaris are founded on principles of sincerity and simplicity, and such practices are wholly inappropriate when funded by students’ contributions.

The letter further pointed out that in some institutions, identical expensive outfits are purchased for students, lavish feasts are arranged for guests, Umrah pilgrimages are performed using the collected funds, motorcycles are bought for administrators or Quran teachers, and costly cakes—described as a Western custom—are prepared for the events.

According to the federation, these practices have eroded the seriousness, dignity, spirituality, and blessings of religious gatherings. It warned that if such trends continue, further moral and administrative problems could arise.

Wifaq ul Madaris directed seminary administrators and officials to immediately put an end to these practices and ensure that convocations are kept simple, dignified, and spiritually focused.

The federation also suggested that instead of using the title Khatm-e-Bukhari Sharif for these gatherings, seminaries should adopt alternative titles such as Annual Dastar Bandi or Chadar Pushi ceremonies.

Warning of strict action, Wifaq ul Madaris stated that any future evidence of funds being collected from students for annual ceremonies could lead to disciplinary action against the concerned seminary.