Wife, brother-in-law arrested over charges of killing trader

KARACHI: The wife and brother-in-law of textile manufacturer and exporter Rizwan Surya, who was killed on July 26, have been arrested over charges of murder, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, station house officer (SHO) New Town Police Station Muhammad Zubair and station investigating officer (SIO) arrested the suspects.

A police spokesperson said that two other suspects – Hassan and Sajjad – were also involved in the trader’s murder. Rizwan Surya was found dead at his home in the Sharfabad area, within the limits of Newtown Police Station on July 26.

The police further said that the murder was planned by the victim’s wife and Hassan, who was indebted to Rizwan Surya worth $91,000.

Police found through the call data records that Imran, brother-in-law of the deceased, was staying in a hotel near Cantt Railway Station along with a friend – Sajjad – and left the hotel on July 27 after the incident.

According to the CCTV footage – obtained by the police, accused Sajjad can be seen at home and hotel with the murder weapon. The police added that the suspects involved in the murder fled to Gujranwala. Meanwhile, efforts were underway to arrest the other two accused – Sajjad and Hassan.

