Wife, brother-in-law found involved in Irfan Mahar’s murder: CTD in-charge

KARACHI: The in-charge of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab has revealed that the wife and brother-in-law were found involved in murdering Sindh Bar Council (SBC) secretary Irfan Mahar in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Raja Umar Khattab, while talking to media, said that police and CTD had constituted teams to probe into SBC secretary Advocate Irfan Mahar’s murder case. “During the investigation, it was learnt that two suspects had fled to interior Sindh.”

“We received information about the suspects on Saturday night that they have returned to Karachi.”

Khattab revealed that Irfan Mahar’s wife and brother-in-law were involved in his murder. “The murderer of Irfan Mahar is actually his brother-in-law. Due to domestic fights, Mahar’s wife was extremely annoyed.”

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon told the reporters that they first thought that professional killers had targeted Mahar after watching the CCTV footage of the incident. He said that Mahar was a prominent personality, hence they thought a prime motive behind his murder.

On December 1, SBC secretary Irfan Mahar had been killed by unidentified assailants in a gun attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13 area.

Irfan Mehar was driving his vehicle along with his children to their school when the armed men opened fire at his car. The lawyer had died on the spot.

The footage had shown the armed men on two motorcycles while stopping Irfan Mehar’s vehicle. They opened fire on the lawyer in front of the students on another motorcycle who were passing through the road. The attackers had managed to flee from the scene.

