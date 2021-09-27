Wife of Chinese man found, left home over domestic dispute: Lahore police

LAHORE: The wife of a Chinese man in Lahore has been found after it emerged that she left the home over a domestic dispute, ARY NEWS reported quoting a police official.

DIG Shariq Jamal Khan while sharing details of the entire episode said that a case was registered on the complaint of a Chinese man by Factory Area police station, stating that his wife had gone missing from his home.

The police launched a probe into the matter only to find that she had left the home willingly over a domestic dispute. “The woman got married to the Chinese man four years back and returned to her family after a quarrel with the man,” DIG Shariq Jamal Khan said.

The woman has been handed over to the Chinese man after the two sides had buried the hatchet.

In 2019, the FIA had launched a crackdown against Chinese nationals following media reports about mistreatment and sexual exploitation of Pakistani women in China after their marriage with Chinese nationals.

According to FIA officials, it was found that the gang member comprising of Chinese nationals have prepared fake religious certificates to deceive Pakistani families.

It was revealed that several fake marriage registration certificates were also generated in concerned Union Councils (UCs) of Christian girls who had been married to Chinese men.