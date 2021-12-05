Wife washes husband’s laptop; now he wants divorce

A software expert from India is seeking a divorce from his wife because of her extreme cleaning habits, a foreign news agency reported.

The report mentioned that the woman used detergent for washing cell phone and laptop due to her cleaning habits.

It was mentioned that the couple, named Rahul and Suman, from Bengaluru did a court marriage back in 2009 before moving to England after he landed a job there. He used to go to the office while she took care of the house and kept it clean.

A counsellor stated that the Suman became obsessed with cleaning after the birth of their first child and used to force the husband to get his clean shoes, clothes and mobile phone by her.

They returned to India where they took family counselling. The situation improved and Suman gave birth to her second child.

The outbreak of the coronavirus turned the situation for the worst as she started to sanitize and clean every single place and furniture of their home.

“During the lockdown, the husband working from home and to his shock, she washed his work laptop and cellphone. In his complaint, the husband stated that she bathes more than six times a day and even has one exclusive soap to clean her bathing soap,” the counsellor was quoted saying in the report.

Moreover, her husband and children were forced to stay outside the house for a month because of deep-cleaning the place despite the death of her mother-in-law.

“The tipping point came recently after she forced her children to wash their school uniforms, shoes and bags after they returned home every day,” the counsellor said.

Rahul, after suspecting his wife of having a disorder, filed a complaint to the police after which three counselling sessions were conducted but it was of no avail. He is now seeking a divorce from Suman. He mentioned that she bathes six times a day as well

Suman, when being told of taking help, said that her behaviour was normal. She is expected to file a harassment case for calling her behaviour abnormal.

