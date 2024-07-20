WILD WILD PUNJAB: The comedy epic we all need to see!

A fascinating movie by Luv Ranjan, “Wild Wild Punjab” sets the tone of high-end humor and adventure. It resembles very much with Hollywood’s Hangover movie series.

Currently being hailed as among the top Netflix flicks, Wild Wild Punjab is a raunchy piece of a movie set to narrate everything that can go wrong when a bunch of crazy friends embark on a road trip to get something stupid done.

In this movie, we see a group of 4 Punjabi friends: Rajesh, Mayank, Sunny, and Gaurav on the way to the city of Pathankot. Their mission? To get Rajesh to say “I’m over you” to his ex-girlfriend Vaishali at her wedding.

While Pathankot is only 3 hour’s drive away from the boy’s current city, it takes much much more time to get there. On the way, we see these 4 friends engulfed in all types of crazy misadventures. The mess they get themselves into plays the essence of the whole movie.

The escapades are what make the movie entertaining and engaging.

It’s due to Luv Ranjan‘s storylines and the world he brings life to. He’s behind ultra-modern comedy flicks such as Pyar ka Punchnama, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar, Jai Mummy Di, and Sonu ki Tweeti ki Seweeti. All of the movies have performed decently well at the box office, earning Ranjan a commendable stature in Bollywood.

Just like the comic universe of director Priyadarshan, Luv Ranjan also has his own small world from which Karthik Aryan has emerged as a superstar. This new movie resembles very much of that small world. Not only the cast, the style, the dialogues, and the theme. It won’t take long for people to figure out it’s a new Ranjan film.

I’ve personally always admired Luv Rajan’s work. His movies are some of the rare Bollywood projects I tend to find interesting. They are relaxing to watch and very funny. I’ve watched them while having my late-night dinners at home.

The director of the movie is Simarpreet Singh, the man behind Fukrey 3. That’s where he’s imported Choocha (Varun Sharma) and Lali (Manjot singh) from. This is the reason Wild Wild Punjab gives out the Fukrey meets Pyar ka Punchnama vibes very well Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj are the two brought from the latter franchise.

When Rajesh ((Varun Khanna) is attempting to commit suicide, his friends Mayank (Sunny Singh) and Gaurav (Jassie Gill) stop him and motivate him to live on with his life and to forget his ex-girlfriend.

Things get dramatic when Honey (Manjot Singh), who arrives later at the scene, suggests Rajesh to visit Pathankot where his ex is about to get married, and tells her that he’s over her on her face. The group of friends hop on Paro (Honey’s beloved 4-wheeler vehicle) and set their way. What happens on the way is disastrous for the friends.

Let’s talk about the dialogues and the lines. They are what you would expect from today’s spoiled young adults. But these are explicit and shall make you laugh. The scenes in which these dialogues are a part have been made as practical and logical as possible in order to make them realistic.

This helps in making the film look like something that can happen to anyone; Although it rarely does. But hey, that’s Luv Ranjan’s way of entertainment.

While on the way, we get to see many others joining the melee. From a newly wedded wife to drug dealers, the cops, and whatnot. It shows how the boys manage to get there despite everything that comes their way to Pathankot, just to say “I’m over you”.

Netflix’s Wild Wild Punjab represents many stereotypes about the boys and girls of Indian Punjab from mach-ness to drugs and drinking and the guns and guns. Instead of improving the image, the movie pretty much sets these stereotypes more concretely in the minds of viewers. But these factors are the main elements of the film. Maybe that’s why so much emphasis has been put on them.

The film takes on a journey that reflects the easiness and the lax behavior of the boys. And while the characters in the film are in deep trouble, it’s a pure laugh for the audience. Wild Wild Punjab represents a comedy that might be explicit at certain stages but it gives out comforting laughs. It seems less cringe than some of the previous works of Luv Ranjan such as Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar.

The characters in these movies are not unique. But they are friendly and you would enjoy seeing every one of them in action. From the loyal and soft nature of Honey to Jain who freaks out every time his father calls him, you simply won’t get enough of Wild Wild Punjab.