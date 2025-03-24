Wildcat attacks Israeli soldiers at border base

JERUSALEM – An Egyptian wildcat, also known as a lynx, infiltrated an Israeli army base near Mount Harif and attacked several soldiers, leaving them injured.

The unexpected assault sparked widespread discussion and amusement on social media, with many users jokingly labeling the animal “antisemitic” and saying the soldiers got what they deserved.

According to reports, several complaints were filed about bites from a wild predator targeting Israeli soldiers at the Egypt-Israeli border. Israeli authorities eventually captured the lynx and transported it to a medical institution for examination.

Israeli media speculate that the lynx may have crossed over from Egypt, but there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. The desert border region is home to various predators and wildlife, making encounters like this possible.

About the Egyptian Wildcat

The Egyptian wildcat measures 60-90 cm in length, weighs 8-20 kg, and stands about half a meter tall at the shoulders. It has lengthy fangs, sharp claws, and a lifespan of 12-15 years in the wild.

The predator can reach speeds of 80 km/h and preys on rodents, wild rabbits, birds, and larger animals like deer, monkeys, sheep, and goats. With excellent climbing and jumping skills, the lynx is a formidable predator in its natural habitat.