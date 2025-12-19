Wildermuth, Renshaw hit tons as Heat script historic BBL chase

Jack Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw produced blistering centuries as Brisbane Heat pulled off a record-breaking chase to stun Perth Scorchers in a Big Bash League (BBL) 15 thriller at the Gabba on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 258, Heat sensationally overhauled the total, registering the highest successful run chase in BBL history and the second-highest team total ever recorded in the competition.

The previous chase record stood at 230, set by Adelaide Strikers against Hobart Hurricanes in 2023.

Remarkably, it was also the first time in T20 cricket history that two batters scored centuries in a successful chase.

Wildermuth anchored the innings with a blistering unbeaten 110 off just 45 balls, hammering five fours and nine sixes.

He found an ideal partner in Renshaw, who smashed 102 from 51 deliveries, also striking five boundaries and nine maximums, as the duo completely turned the contest on its head.

Brisbane Heat innings began inauspiciously with Colin Munro dismissed off the very first ball, but what followed was nothing short of astonishing.

Wildermuth and Renshaw added 212 runs for the second wicket in just 95 balls, a partnership that left the Scorchers reeling.

Renshaw’s knock ended in the 16th over when he was run out, with the Heat already well within touching distance of the target.

Max Bryant then chipped in with a brisk 28 off 16 balls before retiring hurt after injuring his left shoulder while running between the wickets.

Wildermuth fittingly struck the winning runs, scampering through for a couple to seal a historic chase.

Earlier, Perth Scorchers had set the stage with a formidable batting display after being asked to bat first, piling up 257 for six.

Finn Allen and Cooper Connolly tore into the attack, sharing a blazing 142-run stand that powered the Scorchers to 150 inside just 12 overs.

Connolly struck a rapid 77 off 37 balls, including six fours and six sixes, before being dismissed by Wildermuth.

Allen soon followed, falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi for a scintillating 79 off 38 balls, an innings featuring eight sixes and three fours.

Late cameos from Aaron Hardie (23) and Nick Hobson (26) ensured Perth finished with a daunting total.

For the Heat, Xavier Bartlett claimed two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Wildermuth, Liam Haskett and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up one apiece.

Kuhnemann, however, endured a night to forget, conceding 60 runs in his spell, the most expensive figures by a spinner in BBL history.