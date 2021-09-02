Will avail diverse sources to resolve water scarcity, Murtaza Wahab says

KARACHI: Taking up the matter of the water crisis the metropolitan city faces, the newly appointed Administrator Karachi said Thursday he will make sure various sources are put to use to resolve water shortage, ARY News reported.

In the first phase, we will install a desalination plant to address the water woes of Defense residents, said Murtaza Wahab.

This is being taken up on an urgent basis, the administrator Murtaza Wahab said, adding that the authorities will resolve water issues by installing seawater desalination.

It is one of the priorities of the Sindh government to ensure just distribution of water so that no citizen has to bear up with water shortage.

Separately today, hearing the public interest litigation on the blockading of Karachi roads, Sindh High Court (SHC) inquired from Traffic Police senior official as to what purpose does permanently blockading the important roads serves.

Why Karachi roads blocked permanently despite traffic frenzy? SHC asks

The Sindh court summoned DIG and relevant staff officers to respond to why main arterial roads were being blocked despite the worst traffic jam conditions in the city.

Why the Avari Tower road was barricaded, the SHC asked. To which the traffic police superintendent said it was done to smoothen the flow of traffic.

The court asked who the DG Traffic is, adding to its query that whether it is still the same one who was caught for crimes earlier?