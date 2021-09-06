Will conduct Sindh local govt poll after new census, Murtaza Wahab says

KARACHI: City administrator Murtaza Wahab said Monday the Sindh government is not hesitant in holding the local government polls but it will conduct them based on the results of the new census, ARY News reported.

We have submitted our legal reservations in the parliament and now the matter of local body elections remains with the federal government, Murtaza Wahab said.

It is for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to direct the federal government to decide on the matter now, he said.

The administrator said the Sindh government will hold local government polls within six months of the federal government’s decision on the objections we raised.

He said the delay now is solely due to the legal complications.

We shall happily hold the polls insofar as they fulfil the Constitutional and legal demands, he said today while talking to the media.

ECP to hold daily hearings until Sindh conducts local government polls

Key to remember that ECP decided to conduct daily hearings in Sindh starting September 7 in order to ensure the local government polls across the province.

The federal body responsible for the timely election exercise will hold its first hearing on the local body polls on Sep. 7 in order to resolve and address the concerns by stakeholders.

The ECP Sindh chapter has notified Sindh’s chief secretary, secretary of local government, and the attorney general of the province.

To ensure the polls are timely conducted is the Constitutional responsibility of ECP, the body said in the notification. It said assisting the poll regulator in conducting the exercise is the Constitutional responsibility of the incumbent government.