Will curb reemergence of ‘cold war mentality’ , Chinese FM

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister (FM) Wang Yi has said that China will help Pakistan to ensure and protect its sovereignty, autonomy and security, ARY News reported.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with FM Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Beijing on Thursday.

According to details, the Chinese FM said that China will help Pakistan to safeguard its sovereignty and autonomy, saying Pakistan is China’s most important ally and closest friend.

Wang Yi added that they will not let the cold war’s mentality reemerge, the usage of Asian countries as proxies in others’ wars is unacceptable.

Developing and underdeveloped countries should not be used as fuel to fulfil someone else agendas, the Chinese FM added.

Wang Yi added that smaller countries should not be used as stooges in the ‘great power game’ of international powers.

