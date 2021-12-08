‘Will dance to vote ko izzat do song at Junaid Safdar’s wedding’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and husband of Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Safdar Awan said that he would dance at the wedding ceremony of his son Junaid Safdar, ARY News reported.

Talking to media here in Islamabad, the PML-N leader said that ‘vote ko izzat do’ song will be played at Junaid’s wedding and “they all will dance” on a political tune.

His comments came after a video of Maryam singing at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding reception went viral on social media.

“Singing at marriage functions is our tradition as Desan Da Raja was sung during the wedding functions in the past,” Captain Safdar said.

When asked about has PPP leaders Bilawal and Zardari were invited to Junaid’s reception, Safdar maintained that only close relatives have been invited to the simple wedding event.

‘Respect privacy’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday asked everyone to respect their right to privacy after videos, related to wedding events of her son Junaid Safdar, have gone viral on social media.

Read More: MARYAM NAWAZ SINGING AT JUNAID SAFDAR’S WEDDING EVENT, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Taking to Twitter from her personal Twitter handle, Maryam Nawaz said that her son’s wedding is a private, family affair and like all mothers, she deserves a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary.

“I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy,” she added.

My son’s wedding is a private,family affair. I,like all mothers,deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary. I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy. Thank you 🙏🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 7, 2021

A day ago, a video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz singing at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities had gone viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Lahore and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had already suspended her political activities for two weeks.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!