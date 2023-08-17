Will facilitate fair polls in Pakistan, PM Kakar tells Blinken

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirmed his resolve to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the interim PM Kakar said that his government will assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

“The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution”, he wrote.

Kakar’s tweet came in response to a congratulatory tweet by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who congratulated him on assuming the office of Caretaker Prime Minister.

“Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.”

Thank you @SecBlinken. The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution. We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity,… https://t.co/6lSlmLvv19 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 16, 2023

“As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity,” Blinken added.