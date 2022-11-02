Will keep changing long march arrival plan to baffle govt: Fawad

GUJRANWALA: Responding to criticism over the slow pace of PTI’s long march, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that march would proceed at its own pace and party will also keep changing long march arrival date, ARY News reported.

“We will keep changing our plan to reach Islamabad to tire out government,” said Chaudhry and added, “I want to tell Maryam and Rana Sanaullah [that] we will move according to our own pace not according to yours.”

“When will we reach Islamabad, which day will we arrive in Pindi, we will give you a date and will change the date,” he added inviting political rivals to do “the guesswork every day” of the march’s arrival.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also demanded the arrest of federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir for putting up “banners” targeting the PTI in Gujranwala.

“Punjab government must arrest Dastgir and legal action should be taken against him,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday that Imran Khan’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march would reach Rawalpindi by November 10 as per new schedule.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister shared that PTI’s long march will arrive in Islamabad on November 11.

حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے نئے شیڈول کے مطابق انشاءاللہ کپتان 10 نومبر کو راولپنڈی پہنچیں گے اور 11 نومبر کو تمام پاکستان سے قافلے اسلام آباد پہنچیں گے #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 2, 2022

PTI on Wednesday resumed its long march from Pindi bypass Gujranwala.

