Will MQM-P join the Sindh govt?

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) did not demand any ministry in provincial cabinet from the PPP-led Sindh government, ARY News reported.

His remarks come a day after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) agreed to work together “in the larger interest of the country.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with an MQM-P delegation at Zardari House in Islamabad today yesterday to discuss the political situation of the country amid no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The MQM-P delegation included senior party leader Amir Khan, party’s convener Khalid Maqbool, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar and others.

While talking to media here in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said that MQM-P did not demand any ministry in the Sindh cabinet from PPP leadership during Islamabad sitting.

He said that MQM-Pakistan has demanded 40pc quota in jobs for the citizens of urban Sindh which is an understandable demand.

“MQM-P did not demand any ministry from PPP. Their [MQM-P] demands are genuine,” he added.

As per the inside story of the meeting that emerged earlier, the sources claimed that the former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has accepted the demands of MQM-P and said PPP respects MQM-P’s mandate.

The former president after extending cooperation of the Sindh government for the solution of the problems being faced by the people living in urban parts of the province asked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to support opposition on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, said sources.

