Will not resign or dissolve government: Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Saturday categorically said that he will not resign from the post and will not dissolve the government under any circumstances, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Balochistan chief minister said that he may be removed, but will not step down from his position.

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo regretted that ‘someone else’ overthrew governments, and only used them for the purpose. “I can be removed, but I will not resign nor will I overthrow the government,” he maintained.

The chief minister claimed there will be more projects like Reko Diq, adding that the share of Balochistan in the Saindak project is six percent, and not 2 percent. “The federal government is spending Rs600 to 700 billion on Balochistan”, he added.

He further said that transparent local government (LG) elections were held in the province and no one levelled allegations of using government machinery. “It is always the politicians who are blamed for failures”, he remarked.

