Will Ophelia's absence in 'Wednesday' S2 left a void for Monica?

In an interview, Millar discussed the intriguing Season 2 suspense involving Ophelia. In the upcoming season, Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia and simultaneously ends the suspense left at the end of season 2.

As many mysteries remain to unfold about the fate of Ophelia Frump, but after years of dark speculation, she now has a face: French actor Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Dark Shadows) joins the upcoming third season of Wednesday as the allegedly missing sister of Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) or, as Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) have always referred to her, Aunt Ophelia. Her casting also marks a reunion with longtime collaborator director Tim Burton.

Creators, showrunners, and writers Al Gough and Miles Millar tell Tudum exclusively, “Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen, elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Green further told Tudum, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

Although she wasn’t seen until the final episode of Season 2 and only from behind, wearing a flower crown and scribbling “Wednesday must die” on a wall, the spectre of Aunt Ophelia has long loomed like an ominous cloud over Wednesday.

Throughout the second season, Morticia describes her sister as missing after she lost control of her powers as a Raven. This is a disturbing parallel to Wednesday’s loss of psychic abilities, which led to black tears streaming from her eyeballs. When Morticia hands Wednesday Ophelia’s old journal at the end of Season 2, Wednesday’s powers come firing back in the form of a dreadful vision: Ophelia locked away in a dungeon-like room in Grandmama Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) mansion. This raises all sorts of new questions for Season 3.

“Ophelia has been gone a long time,” Millar told Tudum about the Season 2 cliff-hanger. “It’s left a hole in Morticia’s life and a lot of unanswered questions. The reemergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb.” Gough explained, “It was always the plan to give viewers a glimpse of her at the end of the season in a way that they weren’t expecting, and then that’s a driver into Season 3.”

Wednesday Season 2 debuted earlier in 2025 and quickly became the No. 4 most-watched English-language series of all time on Netflix. This follows the success of Season 1, which still ranks as the No. 1 most-watched series.

The returning cast of Wednesday includes: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), with Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).