Australia batter retires from cricket after multiple concussions

Australia batter Will Pucovski has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 27 following a series of head injuries.

A medical board had advised the right-handed batter to leave cricket after he suffered multiple injuries to the head throughout his career.

Will Pucovski played just one Test in 2021 against India and was a strong contender for the top slot in the batting order of the Australia Test side.

However, the Australia batter’s career has been cut short due to his long-term concussion issues.

The young batter has not featured in any game following a severe concussion during a Sheffield Shield game in 2024.

Will Pucovski was forced to retire hurt after he was struck on the helmet during the game.

Following the recommendation by a medical panel, the Australia batter has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

Read more: Australia’s Khawaja hits back in injury feud with Queensland Cricket

“I’m not going to be playing cricket again. It’s been a really difficult year to put it as simply as possible,” Will Pucovski said in a statement to an Australian media outlet.

“I’d need a few hours, I think, to take you through the whole journey … but the simple message is I won’t be playing cricket at any level again. There’s been an illustrious group of one-Test players. Unfortunately, that’s where my journey ends,” he added.

The 27-year-old was added to the Australia Test squad in 2021, having dominated first-class cricket in the country.

In his 36 first-class games, Will Pucovski scored 2,350 runs at an average of 45.19, including seven centuries.