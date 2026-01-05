Will schools remain close on January 9 all across Sindh?

KARACHI: The Grand Alliance of Private School Associations Sindh (GAPSAS) has announced a province-wide shutter-down strike for schools and colleges on January 9 to protest actions taken by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regarding free admission verification.

During a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club today, GAPSAS leaders expressed serious concerns and reservations over ongoing inspections.

They noted that following a Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench verdict on December 8, the Anti-Corruption department was tasked with verifying free admission lists provided by regional directors.

However, they alleged that the department has since begun direct, intrusive inspections of schools.

The leaders argued that these actions violate the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Act 2013, asserting that the Directorate of Private Institutions is the only legal regulatory authority.

They characterized the intervention by any other institution as both illegal and unnecessary.

The alliance further claimed that the investigative tactics are creating an atmosphere of fear, mental pressure, and restlessness.

They stated that the entry of armed personnel into educational institutions is entirely inappropriate for a learning environment.

Furthermore, they highlighted that parents are facing undue hardship due to repetitive questioning, despite having already provided complete data and undertakings to the relevant authorities.

Urging the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Education Minister to intervene, GAPSAS leaders called for an immediate end to direct ACD entries into schools.

Informing the media of their next steps, the alliance announced that new petition will be filed in the SHC to halt the ongoing verification process by the ACD.

Moreover they announced that Joint protest meetings involving school administrations and parents will be held across all districts of Sindh from January 6 to 8.

Whereas a “Black Day” will be observed on January 8. On the other hand, a complete shutter-down strike will take place, with all private schools and colleges across the province remaining closed on January 9j.