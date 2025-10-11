Will Schools Remain Open on Monday in Lahore and Islamabad?

Lahore: Uncertain situation is prevailing regarding whether educational institutions will open or not owing to security fears and a protest by a religious party in Punjab.

Citizens, students and parents are concerned due to the protest of the religious party and closure of the main highways and whether schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad would open on October 13, Monday .

A day ago, the provincial government had announced closure of the educational institutions in advance owing to the security fears amid the long march in Islamabad by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

The Private Schools Association had also announced a holiday on Saturday in the affected areas.

Situation of Roads

Entrance and exit thoroughfares included many other arteries have been shut by placing containers in Islamabad red zone owing to the protest in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, mobile and internet services have been shut late night for indefinite period.

Faizabad interchange, zero point and expressway are partially closed whereas Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Islamabad has been closed for every type of traffic.

Containers have been installed Serena round about, Express round about, NADRA round about and Marriot round about while pathways along Rawal Dam round about and Naz Cinema have been sealed.

Metro bus service from Rawalpindi to Islamabad has been suspended while Orange Line Train service is closed from Ali Town to Dera Gujran.

Educational Institutions and Offices

All schools, colleges and universities have been ordered to shut in Lahore while classes in the Universities have been cancelled and students have been instructed to evacuate immediately.

Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in Punjab under which public gatherings, movements have also been banned.

The provincial government has two days of Saturday and Sunday so that it could review the situation if security fears were persisted then it is likely that schools would remain closed on October 13, Monday, however, final decision will be taken by the government after reviewing the situation.