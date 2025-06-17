Will Smith regrets turning down THESE two iconic movie roles

Once-Hollywood A-lister Will Smith admits it ‘hurts’ as he claimed turning down iconic roles in two of the biggest movies of the time.

In his recent podcast appearance on a British radio station, Will Smith confirmed that not only was he approached for Keanu Reeves’ sci-fi actioner ‘The Matrix’ (1999), and turned it down, but was also offered Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’, before it went on to become one of the most iconic roles in Leonardo DiCaprio’s filmography.

When asked if he could confirm turning down ‘The Matrix‘, to do the critically panned commercial failure ‘Wild Wild West’ instead, Smith confessed to doing so, calling it one of his most ‘beautiful scars’.

Upon being probed further regarding more such iconic roles that he refused, the ‘King Richard’ actor said, “I can’t… it hurts too bad.”

Smith continued to spill, “I don’t think I’ve ever even said it publicly before, and I’m gonna say it because we are opening up to one another – Chris Nolan brought me Inception first, and I didn’t get it.”

“Now that I think about it, it’s those movies that go into those alternate realities – they don’t pitch well,” he said in his defence, adding, “But I am hurt by [passing on] those two.”

While Smith refrained from sharing too many details about the particular roles he was offered to play in these movies, it is worth mentioning here that Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’ and The Wachowskis’ ‘The Matrix’ were led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves, respectively.