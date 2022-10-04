Will Smith to return to cinemas after the Oscar slap

Actor Will Smith’s first movie since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, a historical thriller called ‘Emancipation’, will debut in cinemas in December, a move that makes the film eligible for next year’s Oscars.

Distributor Apple Inc announced the timing in a statement and released a trailer on Monday. ‘Emancipation’, which tells the story of a man who escapes from slavery, was filmed before Smith attacked Rock on stage in February but its release date had been uncertain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV+ (@appletvplus)

Smith is banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years, but he is still eligible to be nominated and win.

The actor has publicly apologized to Rock, the film academy and the public for slapping the comedian over a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Less than an hour later, Smith won the best actor for playing the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in ‘King Richard’.

‘Emancipation’ will play exclusively in theatres for one week starting on December 2 and will debut on the Apple TV+ streaming service on December 9, Apple said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

The movie was inspired by a real-life story of a man who became known as ‘Whipped Peter’ after Harper’s Weekly published images in 1863 of extensive scarring on his back from whippings he received as a slave.

Related: Will Smith is ‘deeply remorseful’ about Oscars slap

Comments