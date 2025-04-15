Actor William Levy arrested for trespassing

Cuban-American actor William Levy, aged 44, was arrested in Weston, Florida, by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, as confirmed by official jail records.

Levy, whose full name is William Gutiérrez-Levy, was taken into custody and booked at the Broward County Main Jail.

He now faces charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance and trespassing on private property. As of Tuesday morning, Levy remained in custody, with no public statement issued by his legal representatives or family.

Court records indicate that the charges against William Levy include disorderly conduct due to alcohol and unauthorised entry into a private residence.

This is not Levy’s first encounter with legal trouble. Less than a year ago, his former partner, actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, contacted the police, claiming he was drunk and in the company of another woman.

While that incident did not lead to formal charges, it received considerable media attention and reignited interest in William Levy’s private life.

At present, neither his ex-partner nor his children have commented on social media or in public. The silence from William Levy’s family and legal team continues to fuel speculation about the circumstances surrounding his arrest and what may come next.

Despite the controversy, Levy remains a highly recognisable figure in both Latin America and the United States.

Born on 29 August 1980 in Cojímar, Cuba, he moved to Miami at 15 and pursued acting and modelling. His career gained momentum after starring in “Protagonistas de Novela 2” in 2003.

William Levy later appeared in hit telenovelas and eventually transitioned to Hollywood, landing roles in “Girls Trip” and Tyler Perry’s “Addicted.”

His rise to fame and enduring appeal have made William Levy a household name, even as legal issues now place his career under fresh scrutiny.