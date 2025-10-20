Williamson returns to New Zealand squad for England ODIs

New Zealand have recalled former captain Kane Williamson for their upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

The series will begin at Bay Oval on October 26.

The 35-year-old, who has been out of action for the past month due to a minor medical issue, missed the ongoing T20I series against England.

Williamson, who now holds a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), also skipped the T20Is against Australia and the Zimbabwe tour earlier this year to honour county and Hundred stints with Middlesex.

All-rounder Nathan Smith has also been cleared to play after recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in August.

The 27-year-old has completed his rehabilitation and returns to bolster the pace-bowling department.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed delight at the duo’s return, emphasising their importance to the side.

“Kane and Nathan have had to work hard to overcome their respective injuries and illness,” Walter said.

“We all know what Kane means to the Blackcaps; to have his skill, experience, and leadership back in the group is fantastic. Nathan’s still relatively new to international cricket but has already shown great all-round ability and energy in the field.”

Williamson’s comeback will mark his first appearance for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final in Dubai earlier this year, a match where Smith also featured as a late replacement for the injured Matt Henry.

Mitchell Santner, who led the Blackcaps in that final, will continue as captain of the ODI side. The left-arm spinner, recently recovered from an abdominal injury himself, is currently featuring in the T20I series against England.

The team will assemble in Tauranga on Friday ahead of the series opener on Sunday. The remaining two ODIs will be played in Hamilton (October 29) and Wellington (November 1).

New Zealand ODI squad

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.