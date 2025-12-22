Williamson says 'series by series' call on New Zealand Test future

When Kane Williamson leaves the Bay Oval field on Monday at the end of the Black Caps’ third Test against the West Indies, he may never don New Zealand whites again.

The Black Caps’ finest ever batsman, boasting 9,461 Test runs to his name at an average of 54.7, said Sunday he will ask himself whether it’s his last Test as his team chases a day five victory in Mount Maunganui.

“As you get to the latter stages (of your career) those thoughts certainly enter your mind,” said the 35-year-old.

Williamson has not made a concrete decision over his future in Test cricket, but he is leaning more towards family than cricketing commitment.

“It’s almost series by series,” Williamson said of his commitment to the Black Caps.

After the West Indies Test series “there’s a pretty large block away from the (Black Caps), and there will be more conversations had.

“We’ll just cross those bridges as they come.”

What is clear is Williamson is no longer prioritising his role with New Zealand.

On Tuesday, Williamson and his family will fly to South Africa where he will play in the SA20 tournament.

Williamson is no longer obliged to play for New Zealand, having signed a casual playing agreement that gives him freedom to pick and choose when he is available.

It will be six months before Williamson might consider New Zealand’s call again, first for a one-off Test against Ireland in May 2026, and then a three-match series against England in June.

New Zealand host India for two Test matches in October and November, before a four-Test tour to Australia in December 2026 and January 2027.

“Going to England and Australia are really mouth-watering prospects and great opportunities because they are tough tours,” Williamson said.

“I’ve been involved with a few of them before, and my position is still the same, executing that balance (between family and cricket) as well as I can.”

Many Black Caps fans hoped Williamson would be the first New Zealander to cross the 10,000 run threshold before he hangs up his hat.

It is likely that if he were to make himself available, he would hit that mark in 2026.

But Williamson said he is not driven by stats, or his place in the history books.

“I’ve never used this team for my own personal gain,” Williamson said.

“I know cricket’s saturated in stats, but you’re wanting to go out and contribute to a team that you care about, so whatever runs you get aren’t really yours, they’re for the team.”