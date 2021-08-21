Windows 11 to give MS Paint a new design

Windows 11 is currently in public beta, with a release scheduled for sometime this holiday season. Along with some big design changes, integration with Android apps and adding widgets, it’s also going to revamp some of the Windows staples, including Microsoft Paint.

It seems there’s still some life in MS Paint after earlier rumors had it slated for the chopping block in favor of Paint 3D. It’s now getting a facelift, with a new UI, dark mode support, and one missing option – the “Edit in Paint 3D” button.

Has MS Paint won the battle of the paint programs? Is Paint 3D not long for this world? Will MS Paint get the great background removal tool from its erstwhile rival?

I guess we’ll find out the answer to all of these questions soon, as Microsoft’s Panos Panay says it’ll be “coming soon” to anyone on the Windows Insider track. I’m running Windows 11 on my main machine so I can’t wait to ditch Paint 3D in favor of my old friend, MS Paint.

Here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021

Windows 11 will be a free update for Windows 10 owners, as long as the computer meets the minimum requirements. Those who still don’t have Windows 10 can see if they can get the upgrade for free.