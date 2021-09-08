Windows systems at risk due to code vulnerability: Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft is investigating reports of a code execution vulnerability that can put Windows systems at risk.

The announcement was made on Microsoft’s website.

“Microsoft is investigating reports of a remote code execution vulnerability in MSHTML that affects Microsoft Windows,” the statement read. “Microsoft is aware of targeted attacks that attempt to exploit this vulnerability by using specially-crafted Microsoft Office documents.

“The attacker would then have to convince the user to open the malicious document.”

Those who have their Windows systems configured to have few rights may not be affected that much as compared to that of administrators.

It mentioned that the issue can be resolved through Microsoft Defender Antivirus and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Microsoft announced that action will be taken after the investigation is completed and it may lead to a security update.

The tech giant in July had issued an urgent advisory notice recommending that Windows users immediately install an update to fix a serious vulnerability.

The researchers tweeted in late May that they had found vulnerabilities in Print Spooler, which allows multiple users to access a printer.

They published a proof-of-concept online by mistake and subsequently deleted it — but not before it was published elsewhere online, including developer site GitHub.

Last year, the US-based tech company announced that it was dropping support of Windows 7 after nearly 11 years into the launch of the operating system.

Windows 7 became so popular, in fact, that it took Windows 10 nearly four years just to pass it in market share.

However, the step put tens of millions of PCs vulnerable to exploits and security vulnerabilities. The company also put a stop to supporting Windows 8 in 2016 and Windows XP in 2014.