Winds from India polluting air in Punjab, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Provincial senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government has first time taken emergency steps to curb the smog in Punjab.

Talking to media Punjab’s minister said that the winds blowing from India polluting the air in Punjab. She said the air quality monitors have been installed in the province.

She said the teams rush to the place where they see the smoke and act according to the law.

Aurangzeb said, “It is seasonal smog which lasts only for three months”.

She said we are ordering for procurement of more smog guns, these guns help to improve the air quality, “We didn’t say that these guns end the smog”.

“We have introduced the technology, AQI app and portal,” senior minister said.

She advised that the children and elderly should wear masks in the morning times.

Provincial minister also said that the work on the first climate observatory of the region being rapidly completed.