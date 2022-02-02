Windstorm forecast for Makran Coast, other Balochistan parts

QUETTA: The Met Office on Wednesday forecast a windstorm and gusty winds in coastal belt of Makran and other parts of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The province is expected to experience a cold wave, while a windstorm and gusts of winds are expected in Makran coast including Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Lasbela, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Quetta, Zhob, Nokkandi, Dalbandin and Kalat.

The mercury will drop to minus five Celsius in Ziarat, minus three in Kalat and minus two degree Celsius in Quetta, the Met Office said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) yesterday warned that a windstorm may hit the Sindh-Makran coastal belt from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday and it could cause damages to vulnerable structures along with the coastal areas.

Temperatures are likely to fall 03-05℃ in Sindh and Balochistan on Thursday and Friday, according to the PMD.

Met Office said that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday evening or night.

The Met Office in an alert with regard to wind storm and gusty winds along the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan warned against the gusty winds with a speed of 25 to 30 nautical miles per hour.

The weather department has advised caution for two days to the fishermen while venturing into the sea.

Light with few moderate rain wind or thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Okara and Sahiwal on Wednesday to Thursday.

Moderate rain with wind or thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are also expected in Kashmir, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura from Wednesday to Thursday.

Light with few moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza on Wednesday or Thursday.

Comments