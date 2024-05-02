Winner of £100,000 lottery hangs up call suspecting scam

In a shocking turn of events, a woman who won £100,000 in the lottery hung up a call from the lottery after believing someone was trying to scam her.

She and nine others won the money on the People’s Postcode Lottery, but she ended up hanging up on the call to inform her of her winnings as she told them she was ‘not interested’.

The local media outlet reported that Anne from Heald Green, Greater Manchester, mistakenly thought she was being scammed when the phone call came through.

The lottery then tried to send her an email, but she thought that was also part of the scam, and in most cases she’d have been completely right to be suspicious.

She said: “I told my daughters and they said don’t click on anything and don’t give any bank details.”

When they called to say she was one of the Postcode Lottery winners she thought it was a scam and told them she was ‘not interested’.

Normally that would be exactly the right advice to follow, except for the one-in-a-million moment when you’ve actually won the lottery.

It wasn’t until some representatives from the People’s Postcode Lottery showed up on her street that Anne finally learned this wasn’t all an attempt to part her from her money, quite the reverse in fact.

She told a local media outlet “There was a lovely party atmosphere when they were here in the street. I peeped round the hedge and saw the cheques, I was trying to see the amount as they opened them.”

Anne ended up with a jackpot of £100,000, and nine other people on her street won as well.

Julie thought she might have won £1,000 when she got the phone call and was stunned to see a couple more zeroes than she’d been expecting.

While much needed, the £100,000 jackpots won on the street don’t quite come close to the life changing, and in many cases life ruining, amounts that some people claim.