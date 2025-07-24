Winona Ryder recalls being turned down by Al Pacino

‘Stranger Things’ star Winona Ryder has revealed she was in love with veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino in her early 20s.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

While the two actors first collaborated on 1996’s ‘Looking for Richard,’ she was “actively in love with” him before their on-screen time together.

“I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him. We were doing that workshop for Richard III, which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie. I was actively in love with him,” Winona Ryder said in an interview with a UK media outlet.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star recalled the veteran Hollywood actor taking her to try different coffees in New York.

“He would take me all over New York — like, to the weirdest places — to try different coffees. I’m 22, or whatever,” she said.

The Hollywood actor recalled finally confessing to Al Pacino about her feelings when he was dropping her off after their coffee outing.

“I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.’ And he was like, ‘Aw, honey, noooo’,” she said.

Read more: Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard did not like Winona Ryder tattoo

“Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who’s younger than me,” Winona Ryder added.

Despite the rejection, the ‘Stranger Things’ star remained friends with Al Pacino, as she revealed that she “still plays poker with him sometimes”.

The two Hollywood actors reunited in 2002 for a second time for ‘Simone.’

Directed by Andrew Niccol, the comedy film follows Al Pacino, a struggling film director, who creates a lifelike digital actress named “Simone” to replace a real star.

Winona Ryder stars in the film as Nicola Anders, whose departure from the project sets the plot in motion.