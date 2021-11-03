Winter around as Karachi soon to receive colder winds from north

KARACHI: The Metropolis on the verge to say welcome to the cold winds from the north as the mercury being dropped in the city in mornings ahead of the winter.

With the beginning of November the mornings have become colder, the minimum temperature was recorded 22 degree Celsius in Karachi today.

“The weather will remain partially cloudy and humid today,” according to the Met Office.

Cold Siberian winds are expected to gradually blow in the city and other districts of Sindh in the next few days, the weather department predicted.

November has arrived with lowering temperatures as the Met Office said now gradually cold winds will blow in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

The average temperature is expected to remain between 16.5 and 32.5 degrees Celsius in the month of November, according to weather reperts.

“In October and November, tropical storms activate in the Arabian Sea. Due to this tropical activity, sea breeze stops blowing towards the land.” The wind changes direction towards the northeast.

The night temperatures gradually decrease in November, cold winds begin to blow from the northeast plains, causing dryness, weather experts said. The winds pick up dust from plains and carry it into the cities, which also enhances particulate matter in the air, which worsens the air quality.

