Winter holidays announced in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has officially announced winter vacations for judges and court staff, according to a notification issued by the PHC Registrar.

The notification stated that the competent authority has approved a revised schedule for winter holidays.

Winter vacations for judges of the Peshawar High Court will be observed from December 29, 2025 (Monday), to January 11, 2026 (Sunday).

However, winter holidays for the staff of the Peshawar High Court, its benches, and all subordinate courts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be observed from December 29, 2025 (Monday), to January 6, 2026 (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the federal government has also announced nine-day winter holidays for educational institutions operating under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

According to a notification issued by the FDE, winter vacations will be observed in all educational institutions from December 26, 2025 (Friday), to January 3, 2026 (Saturday).

The notification has been circulated to all heads of institutions, including Islamabad Model Schools and Colleges and former FG Colleges in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

Academic activities will resume on January 5, 2026 (Monday), the notification said.

It further stated that Saturday, January 10, 2026, will be observed as a working day for administrative, teaching, and non-teaching staff to carry out priority tasks.