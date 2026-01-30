'Winter signing' Musiala returns to boost weary Bayern

Midfielder Jamal Musiala has made a timely return for a Bayern Munich side who have grown weary in recent weeks as they continue to fight on three fronts.

In December, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen ruled out any big winter purchases, saying the return of Musiala and fellow long-term injury absentees Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito were like “internal winter signings”.

Musiala broke his leg during the Club World Cup. After two appearances off the bench, and a star turn in the Champions League midweek, Musiala is likely to start away at Hamburg on Saturday.

Bayern remain eight points clear of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga but will still be stinging from a shock 2-1 home loss to Augsburg last week, their first league defeat of the season.

Like most of the league, Augsburg lack the quality to challenge the defending champions, but the Bavarian minnows prevailed by out-working a jaded side showing the strain of a long season.

While Musiala lacks match fitness after missing six months, his freshness will be key in the second half of the campaign.

The 22-year-old made his first start since returning in Wednesday’s 2-1 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven, scoring Bayern’s opening goal.

The goal showcased Musiala’s very particular set of skills. He dribbled through a crowded penalty box, played a clever one-two before blasting a lethal shot into the roof of the net.

“A beautiful goal from a tight angle,” Bayern striker Harry Kane said of Musiala’s strike. “He showed his qualities. He was outstanding and I take my hat off to him.”

Bayern have made a habit of beating the stuffing out of Saturday’s opponents Hamburg recently.

One of only three German European Cup winners with Bayern and Dortmund, Hamburg are a huge club with a massive following, but their stats against the Bavarian giants do not make for happy reading.

Hamburg last beat Bayern in 2009, with Bayern winning 17 and drawing three of their past 20 games.

In their past eight games — all Bayern wins — they have piled up 36 goals and Hamburg have scored just once.

Bayern already thumped Hamburg 5-0 in Munich this season but one glimmer of hope for the hosts this weekend is their home record.

Hamburg have claimed 15 of their 18 points at home this term and have not lost at their ground since October.

One to watch:

Six months into his Bayer Leverkusen career, midfielder Malik Tillman has begun to show why the German club shelled out 35 million euros ($41 million) to make him their record signing last summer.

Tillman scored twice in Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Villarreal on Wednesday, which sent the club through to the Champions League knockout round.

A Bayern Munich academy graduate who represents the United States through his American father, Tillman’s return to Germany was disrupted by a string of muscle injuries.

Tillman admitted “more could have come from me” so far this season but said Wednesday’s performance was “a huge relief”.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes never lost confidence in Tillman, telling reporters “it will get even better”.

Key stats

12 – Emre Can has scored every one of the 12 Bundesliga penalties he has attempted with Borussia Dortmund — a tally which rises to 15 from 15 including the Champions League.

10 – Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has kept 10 Bundesliga clean sheets this season, more than any other goalkeeper.

39 and 42 – Eintracht Frankfurt have scored 39 goals this campaign, the third-most in the division, but no team has conceded more than their 42.