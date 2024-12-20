Winter snowfall attracts tourists to northern Pakistan

A huge number of tourists flock to northern Pakistan as the areas have been transformed into a winter wonderland after snowfall.

The snow-covered mountains and landscapes in Murree, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Swat, Kaghan, Naran and adjacent areas offer perfect opportunities for families and adventure snow sports enthusiasts to enjoy moderate to heavy snowfall during winters.

Upstream from these areas, stand tall Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayan mountains ranges, blessed with stunning natural beauty and known for their snow covered peaks, picturesque landscapes and thrilling winter sports.

Swat, often referred to as “Switzerland of Pakistan,” has become an increasingly popular winter sports destinations, especially for skiing. The valley’s Malam Jabba is a snow-covered snowfall paradise, known for its mesmerizing beauty with an average snowfall of around 10 feet annually. Malam Jabba is also considered one of Pakistan’s premier skiing destinations for skiing lovers.

“Skiing history of Malam Jabba dates back to 1962 when the first skiing competition was held there,” informed Tashfeen Haider, Director General (DG), KP Culture and Tourism Authority.

Read more: PMD forecasts cold weather, snowfall in parts of country

“The area has earned international recognition as a leading skiing destination in South Asia, especially after the establishment of a skiing resort in 1988. Today, it offers world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities, making it a must-visit for snow sports lovers.”

Beyond skiing, Swat’s natural attractions like ancient Gandhara civilization and pristine snow covered mountainous landscapes, contribute to its appeal. The valley is also home to a range of adventure sports including river rafting and fishing, with the famous trout fish of Swat offering a unique taste.

Malam Jabba skiing resort and adjacent Kalam, Mankial and Flaksair offer breathtaking backdrops for winter sports. The skiing season here typically lasts from December to March, attracting thousands of visitors. The resort’s chairlift, one of the longest in Pakistan, provides sweeping views of the surrounding snow-blanketed mountains.

As winter comes to full swing, northern Pakistan once again offers captivating scenic beauty and thrills for nature lovers with its snowy landscapes, adventure sports and rich cultural heritage, making it a must-visit place.