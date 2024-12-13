Dubai announces opening of registrations for winter space explorer camp 2024

DUBAI: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the Winter Space Explorer Camp 2024, scheduled to take place from December 23 to 26 at the Centre’s headquarters.

The Winter Space Explorer Camp is an educational and recreational programme designed for students aged 7 to 10 years old. It features a variety of activities aimed at nurturing young explorers’ passion for space. This year, the camp will be held as a single edition open to both boys and girls.

The camp offers innovative activities combining learning and entertainment, including theoretical and practical workshops, activities, and competitions. Participants will learn about the role of robotics in space missions and explore the space-related endeavours led by MBRSC. Students will also have the opportunity to design 3D space-inspired artwork, engage in interactive scientific experiments, and meet Emirati astronauts to hear about their experiences and rigorous training for space missions.

Saud Karmustaji, Director, Strategic Communication and External Affairs Department, MBRSC, said, “Through the Winter Space Explorer Camp, students can make use of their free time to do something educational and enjoyable, while enhancing their scientific and practical abilities. The camp offers an exceptional opportunity to explore the world of space interactively by participating in scientific and technical activities that stimulate their imagination and expand their knowledge. This is part of MBRSC’s commitment to guiding the new generation toward STEM fields and inspiring their passion for space, empowering them to contribute to the UAE’s achievements in space exploration in the future.”

Participants will also get a chance to learn about the Centre’s projects and take a guided tour of its scientific laboratories to gain a deeper understanding of space exploration.

The Space Explorer Winter Camp 2024 is part of MBRSC’s ongoing initiative to spark students’ interest in space sciences and technologies. It aligns with the Centre’s goal of nurturing a new generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts who will contribute to the growth and development of the UAE’s space sector.

Those interested in participating in the Winter Space Explorer Camp 2024 can register via the following link: Winter Space Camp2024 – MBRSC