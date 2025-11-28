Winter vacation 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday announced winter vacation, starting from 18 to 31 December 2025, ARY News reported .

According to the notification, the Supreme Court will reopen on 1 January 2026.

During the holiday period, the court offices will remain open, and urgent as well as fixed cases will continue to be heard.

Earlier this week, the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) announced its winter vacation, during which the court will remain closed from December 22, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Hearings are scheduled to resume on January 5, 2026.

According to the official notification, court offices will remain operational during the vacation period, and hearings for urgent and previously scheduled cases will continue.

The Federal Constitutional Court was established under the 27th Constitutional Amendment to strengthen Pakistan’s judicial system and ensure the protection of constitutional rights.

The court’s primary mandate is to interpret the Constitution and resolve legal disputes of a constitutional nature.