Winter vacation 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) Monday announced its winter vacation, during which the court will remain closed from December 22, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Hearings are scheduled to resume on January 5, 2026.

According to the official notification, court offices will remain operational during the vacation period, and hearings for urgent and previously scheduled cases will continue.

The Federal Constitutional Court was established under the 27th Constitutional Amendment to strengthen Pakistan’s judicial system and ensure the protection of constitutional rights.

The court’s primary mandate is to interpret the Constitution and resolve legal disputes of a constitutional nature.

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan serves as the Chief Justice of the FCC. Other judges include Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Karim Khan Agha, Justice Rozi Khan Brech, and Justice Arshad Hussain Shah.

On the court’s official website, Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan described the establishment of the FCC as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s constitutional journey.

He asserted that the court’s mandate is to interpret the Constitution with independence, integrity, and fairness, protect fundamental rights, and provide stability, justice, and balance to all state institutions.