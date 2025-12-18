KP announces winter vacation for schools, colleges

PESHAWAR: Winter vacation announced for schools and colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), starting from December 22, ARY News reported.

According to announcement by the education secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, winter vacation for educational institutions from December 22.

Schools and colleges in the plain areas (summer zone) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe winter holidays from January 1 to January 15, while educational institutions in the upper areas (winter zone) will remain closed from December 22 to February 28, 2026.

In Punjab, winter vacations will begin on December 23, 2025, and continue until January 11, 2026. All public and private schools in the province will reopen on January 12.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Education Department has announced that public and private schools in cold regions will remain closed for two and a half months starting from December 16. This schedule will be uniformly applicable to all government and private institutions.

In Sindh, winter vacations will be observed from December 22 to December 31. All public and private educational institutions across the province will reopen on January 1. The Sindh Education Department has issued a formal notification in this regard.