Winter vacations 2025 announced for Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced 10-day winter vacations for all educational institutions across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh Education Department issued a notification stating that, in pursuance of the decision taken by the Sub-Committee of the Steering Committee, vacations for all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department will be observed from December 22, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

According to Secretary to the Government of Sindh, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, the Supplementary Examination for HSC Part-I & II (2025) and any other examinations scheduled during the winter break will be conducted as per the existing timetable.

Earlier, the Punjab government also announced winter vacations for schools throughout the province, ARY News reported.

According to Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, both public and private schools will remain closed from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

The decision has been taken in view of the severe cold and to safeguard students’ health, ensuring they remain protected from seasonal illnesses.

Authorities also noted that the break will allow students to prepare better for the upcoming academic session.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also announced a 15-day winter vacation starting December 24.

According to a notification issued by IHC Registrar Muhammad Yar Walana, and approved by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, the court will observe vacations from December 24, 2025, to January 8, 2026.